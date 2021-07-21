The 13 and under Yuma Scrappers baseball team will get another opportunity this weekend to do something they didn’t get a chance to do last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in a different age category and league.
The team qualified earlier this month for the Babe Ruth Pacific Southwest Regionals after beating the Surprise All Stars in the state championship, scoring 23 runs and allowing none in two games.
“We are happy and the team played well, but they have some really good competition coming up,” said team mom Lisa Ball.
The regionals, which would be the third together for most of the players on the team, is being held the week of July 25 through the 31 in Fallon, Nevada.
“The team went undefeated in state and regionals last year and their goal is to do it again this year,” Ball said. “But it isn’t going to be easy.”
Should the Yuma Scrappers win, they would be one of 10 teams to play in the Babe Ruth League World Series, which is scheduled to be played Aug. 14 through 21 in Jamestown, New York.
Although the roster is different from last year, with only seven returning players, Ball said she still thinks the team has a shot at winning it all.
“They aren’t the same team, but they did pick up some really good players,” Ball said.
In 2018 the 11 and under Yuma Scrappers went to Cal Ripken Pacific Southwest Division Regionals where they placed third out of 10 teams.
Then in 2019 the 12 and under Yuma Scrappers made history by becoming the first team from Yuma to ever win regionals and qualify to play in the Cal Ripken World Series, which was to be played in Branson, Missouri, in August of 2020.
However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the World Series was canceled and the Yuma Scrappers did not get to play.
“I feel confident that had they played last year, they would have won,” Ball said. “They had a dream team.”
The Yuma Scrappers also have 9 and under, 10 and under, 11 and under and 12 and under all going to regionals in different places.
“We have the furthest to travel, but our boys are seasoned by now,” Ball said.
Ball added that all the players on all the Scrapper teams are proud to be representing Yuma.
