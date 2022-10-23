The Yuma 50 organization supports “those that support our freedoms,” and they do so in various ways. But one means of support may be particularly exciting for Yuma’s foodies: On Nov. 2, Yuma 50 is hosting a unique chef challenge for its annual gala. ‘Top Gun, Sauce Boss’ will feature five local restaurants, each creating one course of the meal in an effort to win the title of ‘Sauce Boss.’
The event will take place at Arizona Western College’s 3C Conference Center at 5:30 pm. Open to the public, dinner tickets known as ‘the Charles Lindberg Lone Eagle’ can be purchased for $100 dinner tickets at https://bit.ly/3TgQwA2.
Per Yuma 50, the lineup for the evening will feature a California Shrimp Stack appetizer presented by Rolls and Bowls, a Tijuana Caesar salad created by Prison Hill Brewing Co., a Savory Mushroom Risotto Cake side dish presented by River City Grill, ‘Pigup Sticks’ main meat presented by Holy Smokes and a Buñuelos dessert created by the Yuma Landing.
Chefs from these restaurants have written recipes and delivered them to the staff at AWC along with videos to demonstrate preparation. Attendees of the event, including the restaurants’ staff, will get to choose which course is best. However, they will judge each course against other courses of its kind rather than comparing the different courses to each other. The challenge will determine how well the AWC kitchen staff replicated the recipe, ergo the Sauce Boss title.
“The Yuma 50 Sauce Boss event is a very fun way to celebrate our installations here in Yuma while raising funds to continue the work that is achieved by the Yuma 50 in lending support to our active duty and installations,” said Julie Engel, board chair for Yuma 50. “The importance of Yuma’s installations and across the state of Arizona are why we exist. We thank the community for their support and participation.”
Yuma 50 board member John Courtis explained that the event serves as a fundraiser to support Yuma’s military. The organization is a united effort of Yuma’s businesspeople to support the county’s military assets, which they consider to be of great economic benefit to Yuma.
“This fundraising event is important to not only the Yuma 50, but it is important to the entire region because of the advocacy and lobbying work the Yuma 50 does for both military bases in Yuma County,” Courtis said. “As an example, our military cannot lobby for things like an increase in the Basic Allowance for Housing. We have marines and soldiers taking money out of their pocket as the allowance comes nowhere near the costs here in Yuma. We have lobbied extensively for the widening of US Highway 95 from AWC to Aberdeen Road. We lobby for increased military testing at both MCAS Yuma and YPG.
The Yuma 50 sometimes has to go to Washington D.C. to lobby our representatives on behalf of our men and women in uniform. Thanks to the generosity of the attendees of the Yuma 50 Gala, ‘Top Gun, Sauce Boss,’ we can complete our mission of ‘Supporting those that support our freedoms’.”
Courtis added that the organization also sponsors “Military to Workforce” training so that those in service ready to separate from the military can be ready enter the civilian workforce, “hopefully here in Yuma.”
Yuma 50 encourages would-be attendees to get their tickets early since the fundraiser is expected to sell out. The Air Boss presenting sponsor is 1st Bank Yuma, but Black Hawk table sponsorships, are still available. The event will include a silent auction and many surprises, so call John Courtis at (928) 920-7390 for sponsored table details. Yuma 50 Board Chair Julie Engel can be called at (928) 782-7774 for additional information. To learn more about Yuma 50, visit www.yuma50.org.
