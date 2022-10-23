Top Gun, Sauce Boss

Attendees will get to decide who wins the title of Sauce Boss at Yuma 50’s annual fundraising gala.

 Image Courtesy of Yuma 50

The Yuma 50 organization supports “those that support our freedoms,” and they do so in various ways. But one means of support may be particularly exciting for Yuma’s foodies: On Nov. 2, Yuma 50 is hosting a unique chef challenge for its annual gala. ‘Top Gun, Sauce Boss’ will feature five local restaurants, each creating one course of the meal in an effort to win the title of ‘Sauce Boss.’

The event will take place at Arizona Western College’s 3C Conference Center at 5:30 pm. Open to the public, dinner tickets known as ‘the Charles Lindberg Lone Eagle’ can be purchased for $100 dinner tickets at https://bit.ly/3TgQwA2.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

