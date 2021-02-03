Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested an aggravated felon and convicted sex offender Tuesday morning after he entered the country illegally.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the man was one of 10 Mexican nationals apprehended at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 after crossing the border through the desert near Ajo.
At approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, the group of illegal entrants were transported to the Yuma Station for processing.
During processing, record checks conducted on the 10 revealed one had been arrested and prosecuted for aggravated sexual assault with a child, for which he was convicted and served three years in prison.
He had also been previously arrested and convicted for assault, and was removed from the U.S. upon the completion of his sentence for that crime.
The man will now face prosecution for re-entering the U.S. after having been previously removed, and will eventually be returned to Mexico.
