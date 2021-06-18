Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a registered sex offender Tuesday evening after he illegally entered the United States near the Andrade Port of Entry.
At approximately 6 p.m. agents detected and subsequently arrested a group of three migrants who had illegally crossed the U.S./Mexico border east of the port.
Records checks conducted on members of the group revealed that one of them, a 37-year-old Mexican national by the name Juan Nunez-Tavarez, was a registered sex offender.
Nunez-Tavarez was convicted of indecency with a child: sexual contact in El Paso, Texas in 2003, for which he was sentenced to two years in prison.
He also has four previous removals from the United States and will be prosecuted for reentry of a convicted felon and faces jail time.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.