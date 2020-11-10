Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assisted in the arrest of two U.S. citizens on Thursday after they picked up multiple packages of drugs that were dropped by a drone coming from Mexico.
According to information released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at 1:45 a.m. the Yuma station detected a small drone making multiple trips into the United States from Mexico near San Luis.
While observing the drone, agents saw it drop multiple packages, which were later determined to contain methamphetamine.
They also detained two individuals near a residence where the packages were being dropped.
The Yuma County Narcotics Task Force later served a search warrant on the residence, seizing 24.9 pounds of methamphetamine and a .357 magnum revolver.
The estimated street value of the methamphetamine was over $225,000.
The task force took custody of two suspects, a male and a female, as well as the drugs and handgun.
