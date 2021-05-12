Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents intercepted four separate migrant smuggling attempts over the weekend.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents conducted a vehicle stop on a red Nissan Sentra on Highway 95 and Avenue B Friday afternoon.
During the stop, agents determined that the 22-year-old male driver was smuggling four migrants in his vehicle.
Record checks conducted on the driver, who is a U.S. citizen, revealed that he was on federal probation for smuggling drugs through the San Luis Port of Entry.
All of the occupants of the Sentra were placed under arrest and the vehicle was seized.
While agents were on the scene of that incident, a motorist stopped and told them that he had seen several individuals on the side of the road getting into a vehicle just west of their location.
The vehicle, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, then actually passed the agent’s location. Agents then pursued the vehicle and attempted to pull it over.
The driver, however, refused to stop and eventually entered a residential area. A short time later he stopped momentarily near Avenue F and Los Olivos Street, where four individuals got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.
He then pulled away and continued to ignore Border Patrol lights and sirens, before finally pulling over again near the exit of the neighborhood.
The four occupants of the vehicle who fled on foot were tracked to a backyard and found hiding in an empty trailer.
Agents arrested the 18-year-old male driver and an 18-year-old female passenger, both of whom were U.S. citizens, as well as the four migrants, and seized the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, agents found a loaded 9mm handgun in the glovebox of the vehicle, which was also seized.
Then, early Sunday morning, agents apprehended a migrant smuggling load along Interstate 8, east of Andrade, California.
As Yuma Sector communications personnel were monitoring cameras in the area, they observed three individuals get into a Chevrolet Suburban at the Andrade Road exit, which then headed east immediately afterwards.
Agents in the area stopped the vehicle and determined that the 36-year-old male driver, who is a U.S. citizen, was smuggling three migrants in his vehicle.
Agents arrested the driver and the migrants and seized the vehicle.
Later that same afternoon, Yuma Sector communications personnel spotted another group of migrants running from the border area into the Quechan parking lot.
Once there three members of the group got into a red Toyota Tundra that had been there waiting for them, while the fourth, who appeared to be a guide, turned around and headed back to Mexico.
Border Patrol agents in the area were able to intercept the pickup truck before it could leave the parking lot. The driver and passenger, both 25-year-old male U.S. citizens, were arrested and the vehicle was seized.
Agents also apprehended the three migrants, one of whom was a 16-year-old unaccompanied male.