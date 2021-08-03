Responding to a 911 call early Saturday morning, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents rescued three migrants who were in distress and found another one deceased.
At approximately 3 a.m., a woman called 911 and reported she was part of a group of four migrants lost in the desert and without food, according to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Yuma agents responded to an area four miles south of County 14th Street and Highway 95, based on grid coordinates that were provided.
Once on scene agents found the caller, an 18-year-old female Mexican national, who said that she had left the three other members of her group behind.
Agents immediately began searching the area and found a second migrant, a 50-year-old male Mexican national, who was dehydrated and in need of water, but otherwise in good health.
As agents continued searching the area they found a third member of the group who was deceased. He was later identified as a 45-year-old Mexican national.
The fourth and final member of the group, a 34-year-old Mexican national, was located northwest of the others. The man, who was identified by the migrants as their guide, was severely dehydrated and required advanced medical care.
Agents administered intravenous fluids and he was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by a Rural Metro Fire Department ambulance.
The guide, who agents say was lucky to have survived the incident, now faces charges for alien smuggling that resulted in a death.