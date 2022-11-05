U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Sector prevented a human smuggling attempt early Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred on Highway 95 when agents conducted a vehicle stop, with all nine individuals attempting to flee on foot.
Agents were able to apprehend all nine of the individuals with the assistance of a helicopter from the Yuma Air Branch.
The driver of the vehicle faces prosecution.
Convicted felon apprehended
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma station recently arrested a felon with a previous conviction for smuggling heroin into the country.
Rafael Angel Pina Pina, a 55-year-old Venezuelan citizen, was arrested early Wednesday morning after he illegally crossed the border from Mexico.
In 2004 Pina Pina was convicted in Florida for importation of heroin and sentenced to 57 months in federal prison.
He was subsequently removed from the country upon serving his sentence.
Pina Pina will now be prosecuted for re-entry of a removed alien and faces additional time behind bars.
