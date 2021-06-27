Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Blythe station prevented a human smuggling attempt at the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint Wednesday evening.
The driver of the vehicle being used in the incident was also found to be in possession of dangerous drugs and an illegal firearm.
Just before 7 p.m., agents conducted an immigration inspection on the occupants of a BMW sedan that was attempting to pass through the checkpoint, which is located northwest of Yuma near Palo Verde, California.
While questioning the vehicle’s occupants, agents determined that two females sitting in the back seat were Mexican nationals who were illegally present in the United States.
The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old U.S. citizen from Anaheim, California, was then directed to pull into the checkpoint’s secondary inspection area for further investigation.
While in secondary, a canine alerted to the vehicle and during a subsequent search agents found 0.72 grams of heroin; four grams of methamphetamine; over three grams of marijuana and 10 pieces of drug paraphernalia.
Agents also found a cache of potentially fake and stolen credit cards, driver’s licenses, and other forms of identification, as well as a printer machine that may have been used to make fake documents.
In addition, agents also found a loaded firearm that was unidentifiable due to the make and model number having been shaved off.
Records checks conducted on the driver and front seat passenger, who was also a U.S. citizen, revealed multiple felony convictions for burglary and receiving stolen property, a DUI hit and run and possession of dangerous drugs, respectively.
The driver of the vehicle was turned over to local law enforcement and the two Mexican nationals were processed and returned to Mexico under Title 42, which is a directive issued by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention that allows Customs and Border Protection to expel undocumented migrants to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in holding facilities.
The front seat passenger, a 52-year-old male from Riverside, California, was arrested for his involvement in the smuggling case.
