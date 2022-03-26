U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Air and Marine Operations (AMO) located a pair of migrants abandoned in the desert last Friday.
“The aircrew’s diligence and professionalism certainly saved the persons’ lives,” said Director of Air Operations, Yuma Air Branch, Douglas Murray. “The remote and extreme terrain of the Sonoran Desert, the lack of water and the injuries are fully capable of producing deadly results for the pair. But not in this case.”
On the night of March 18, while responding to a report of a group of migrants on the east side of the Sierra Pinta Mountains, a Yuma Air Branch (YAB) AS350 (ASTAR) helicopter crew saw a small light in an area that is normally always dark.
The Sierra Pinta Mountains is a remote area between the Wellton and Ajo Border Patrol Stations.
Suspecting someone was in trouble and needed help, the helicopter changed course and headed toward the light.
Once in the area the helicopter hovered lower to the ground and spotted two migrants who were in distress and had lit a signal fire.
The helicopter crew used the onboard public address system to tell the migrants to remain where they were and that an agent would come pick them up.
The helicopter crew then notified the Ajo Border Patrol station, and an agent was directed to the location.
Due to the extended travel time and that it was an extremely remote area, the helicopter crew landed to assess the migrants, give them water, and provide them with any care until Ajo station arrived.
The migrants, a mother and her adult son, told the helicopter crew that they had been part of a group of five migrants who crossed the border illegally eight days ago.
They also stated that they had been left behind by the group because they could not keep up and that they had not had water for five days.
The mother was having difficulty walking due to pain in her legs and her son remained behind with her.
Ajo Border Patrol agents arrived a few hours later and transported the pair to the Ajo Border Patrol Station.
