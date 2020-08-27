An Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Yuma Air Branch AS350 helicopter crew responded to a Mexico 911 emergency call on Tuesday, locating two illegal entrants near the southern end of the Granite Mountains.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine agents initiated an aerial search and found the illegal entrants atop a ridgeline, dropped Gatorades, and signaled for them to descend from the mountain.
The aircrew landed, and an EMT provided them with medical attention before an Ajo Border Patrol agent arrived to take both into custody.
This fiscal year so far, Yuma-based aircrews have completed 52 rescues, composing 34% of all Southwest Region rescues, and 30% of AMO rescues during the same timeframe.
In one example from May 2020, Yuma-based aircrews located two groups of people in need and helped to coordinate rescues with Border Patrol agents. An EC120 crew located a couple in medical distress and an AS350 crew found a group that had been lost in the desert for a week without water.
The EC120 aircraft is a medium-range, turbine-powered helicopter used by AMO primarily as a Light Observation Helicopter. The EC120 provides a highly-effective aerial surveillance platform in the border desert areas where terrain can be difficult to traverse on foot.
The AS350 A-STAR helicopter is a short-range, turbine-powered helicopter. AMO uses these Light Enforcement Helicopters (LEH) to perform missions such as aerial patrol and surveillance of stationary or moving targets.
in Fiscal Year 2019, AMO enforcement actions resulted in the approximate seizure or disruption of 284,825 pounds of cocaine; 101,874 pounds of marijuana; 51,058 pounds of methamphetamine; 935 weapons and $34.1 million. AMO enforcement actions also facilitated 1,575 arrests and 52,036 apprehensions of illegal entrants.
