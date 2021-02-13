Two air interdiction agents assigned to the air branch of the Yuma Sector Border Patrol apprehended a man suspected of being a guide on Wednesday evening, after observing him directing what ended up being a group of 44 illegal border crossers.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the air interdiction agents were conducting routine patrol duties along the Colorado River when at approximately 6 p.m. they spotted a large group of people illegally crossing the border.
They then provided assistance from the air to other Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents in apprehending all of the illegal entrants.
Afterward, the two air interdiction agents returned to the location where the group had entered the country, at which time they spotted the guide, now identified as 32-year-old Hernan Garcia-Orozco, signaling to yet another group of illegal border crossers.
The air interdiction agents then landed their helicopter and attempted to arrest Garcia-Orozco, but they said he became combative and would not follow directions from them for him to show them his hands.
Eventually two other Border Patrol agents arrived on scene and helped subdue and arrest Garcia-Orozco.
Garcia-Orozco, a Mexican national, was transported to the Yuma Station for processing. A records check revealed that he has a felony conviction for drug trafficking.
He also has misdemeanor convictions for larceny, driving under the influence of drugs, and illegal reentry after previously being deported.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.