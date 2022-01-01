Marine Corps Air Station Yuma announced on Friday that the 2022 Yuma Air Show has officially been canceled due to recent development stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the second straight year the air show has been canceled in order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Several events across the Yuma area were also canceled in 2020 as concerns about the coronavirus, COVID-19, mounted.
In a statement it released, the air station wrote that new variants of the COVID-19 are on the rise and that it must take the necessary steps to protect the future health, safety, and well-being of its service members and the community.
“We were unfortunately forced to cancel our air show last year due to the threat that COVID-19 posed to the public health and safety,” wrote Col. Chuck Dudik, the commanding officer of MCAS Yuma. “This year, the effects of the pandemic impacted us in other ways as well.”
Finances are another reason for the cancellation. Col Dudik explained in the statement that MCAS Yuma is committed to being a good steward of taxpayer money and that current supply chain and labor shortages have resulted in a dramatic increase in prices for goods and services to a point where the air station could not afford to proceed with this year’s show.
“We look forward to the air show every year as a way for us to give back to the members of the community and invite them to enjoy a display of our military proficiency. The MCAS Yuma staff
worked tirelessly planning this year’s event and were incredibly disappointed when we determined it is not possible to execute in 2022,” wrote Col. Dudik. “The station relies on the support of the community in order to continue to generate combat power and support warfighting readiness, but we have to always be mindful of our financial situation and responsibilities,”
He added the MCAS Yuma also has to consider what is best for the installation’s mission, and with large numbers of Marines scheduled to arrive in March for an upcoming Weapons and Tactics Instruction (WTI) training course, it couldn’t take the chance of spreading the virus.
Planning for the 2023 Yuma Air Show, which is scheduled for March of that year has already begun.
