Yuma International Airport will receive $1.1 million in federal funding to be used to improve accessibility, safety and efficiency at the facility.
The funds come from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law led by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and shaped by Sen. Mark Kelly.
The $1.1 million investment will be used to upgrade 20-year flooring and remove existing transitions between varying floor types to resolve ongoing workplace safety and American Disability Act concerns for travelers and employees alike.
Airport Director Gladys Brown explained that eliminating multiple transition areas throughout the terminal will result in better and easier flow for passengers and airport guests, taking care of a “long overdue, important” need.
Brown, on behalf of the Yuma County Airport Authority, which oversees airport operations, expressed appreciation for being selected for this federal funding.
“The airport is tremendously appreciative to Sen. Sinema and Sen. Kelly for their efforts, and the entire team is looking forward to beginning the project planning,” Brown said.
The investment was distributed through the fiscal year 2023 Airport Terminal Project, which was created through Sinema and Kelly’s bipartisan infrastructure law.
“Our bipartisan infrastructure law continues to make Arizona a stronger and safer place. Today’s investment in Yuma International Airport will enhance passenger experience, streamline airport operations, and promote public safety for the Arizonans who work and travel there while boosting Yuma’s economy,” said Sinema, co-author and lead negotiator of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law.
“We’re glad to have helped secure this investment for Yuma International Airport through our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which will strengthen passenger safety, boost economic growth in the region and create good paying jobs,” Kelly said.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law includes a historic $25 billion in additional investments for aviation infrastructure. The bipartisan law provides $15 billion in priority projects at every airport in the United States, $5 billion in competitive grants for terminal development and other landslide projects, and $5 billion in grants for strengthening air traffic control towers and infrastructure.
In the year since Sinema and Kelly’s bipartisan bill was signed into law, more than $69 million has gone to repairs and upgrades at all Arizona airports.
Sinema led bipartisan Senate negotiations with Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio that included Kelly and senators from both parties.
The bipartisan infrastructure law was supported by groups including The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Business Roundtable, National Association of Manufacturers, AFL-CIO, National Retail Federation, Bipartisan Policy Center, North America’s Building Trades Unions, Outdoor Industry Association, American Hotel and Lodging Association and National Education Association, as well as hundreds of mayors across all 50 states.