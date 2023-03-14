Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 84F. ESE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.