Yuma among lowest cancer mortality rates in Arizona

Yuma County’s cancer mortality rate was among the lowest in Arizona, according to a recent report published by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
The ADHS Arizona Cancer Registry reported that from 2016 to 2020, Yuma County’s 114 deaths per 100,000 individuals were well below the state mortality rate of 131.8 per 100,000.
Dr. Abhinav Chandra, medical director of the Yuma Regional Medical Center Cancer Center, attributed the drop in the rate to a variety of reasons, among them the addition of the Cancer Center in 2014.
He also noted that the recruitment of high-quality specialists and the hospital’s increased clinical research trials directly contributed to the lower mortality rate in Yuma County.
“Everyone in YRMC’s Cancer Center program provides our patients with high-quality, comprehensive care every day. We have disease-specific specialists who not only treat our patients as if they are family, but also work tirelessly to provide some of the best cancer treatment in the state,” Chandra said.
He pointed out that YRMC’s cancer treatment rose through the ranks, joining the best in the state, following the opening of the Cancer Center. With the new facilities, YRMC was able to recruit high-quality cancer specialists, allowing the hospital to participate in more clinical research trials.
Chandra shared what this accomplishment means to him and the community. “It means a lot, not only for me, but everyone working in this cancer program. It gives us validation to the work that we do on a daily ongoing basis,” he told the Yuma Sun.
“It also helps us reassure the community that they are getting the best cancer care, the top notch cancer care right here in the community. We don’t feel that there is any reason for them to go to Tucson or Phoenix or San Diego to get high-level care,” he added.
Prior to the Cancer Center, 16% of the cancer patients left Yuma for treatment. Since the center opened, that number has dropped to less than 5%.
He acknowledged that YRMC doesn’t provide every medical treatment that might be needed so some patients might need to leave town. “We don’t have neurosurgery. We do not have transplant services,” Chandra said. “But for the services that we don’t have, we have good systems in place where our navigators coordinate with the navigators in those programs. So we have those connections so as to make the flow of patients very seamless.”
He described the Cancer Center as a “hospital within a hospital” because of the partnerships needed to provide comprehensive care. He likened cancer care to a “team sport” with a “lot of players,” noting that “it takes a village” to treat patients.
“It’s not only cancer doctors who provide their services, but you have navigators who will accompany or partner with patients throughout their cancer journey. You have infusion staff, which will provide patients with education and infusion of cancer chemotherapy medications.
“You have a board certified oncology trained pharmacist who will be working with patients and doing the second or third check on all the chemo medications. We have a dedicated social worker.”
He also noted that the team pays attention to the “softer” aspects of cancer care, such as relieving the symptoms of lymphedema, a side effect of cancer treatment, or providing rehabilitation in conjunction with partners in the community.
“From the pharmacy lab to surgical services as well as interventional radiology and radiation oncology, we make sure all the services our patients need are available and offer holistic support along each and every patients’ journey,” Chandra said.
YRMC is “very fortunate” to have “very well trained” surgeons, he added.
Also noteworthy, YRMC has a multidisciplinary tumor board that meets twice a month to review complex cancer cases. A whole set of doctors attend the meetings and include medical and radiation oncologists, interventional radiologists, pathologists and more.
“We discuss all the complex and challenging cases in that tumor board and take everyone’s perspective, and then we come up with a great plan for the patient,” Chandra said.
Palliative care and pain management also play important roles. The Cancer Center provides those services as well, and also works very closely with hospice for patients nearing the end of their lives.
“If people are not doing good, instead of pushing chemotherapy or treatments, we acknowledge that and make sure that patients are enrolled into hospice so that the last few weeks or months of their life would be within their home and with their loved ones and not shuffling between doctors, offices or hospitals,” Chandra said.
The center participates in clinical trials, which are crucial in the development of new treatments and medicines. “Not every patient has a clinical trial available, but we’re trying our best so that we have very state-of-the-art clinical trials available for our patients.”
Yuma does better than the national average in enrolling minorities in clinical trials. Nationwide about 2-3% Hispanics are enrolled into cancer clinical trials. At the YRMC Cancer Center, about 40% of Hispanics or Latino cancer patients are enrolled in clinical trials.
“So much above the average,” Chandra noted. “We have a staff which is very much attuned to discuss these with the patients. Most of them are bilingual. They are able to relate to the patients, they’re able to provide culturally sensitive and culturally appropriate messaging.”
These trials do not mean that patients are “guinea pigs or being experimented on.” Rather, research plays an important role in bringing new medication to the market.
“Every medication which is approved by FDA has gone through a rigor and similar clinical trials so that can be utilized down the line. Research is the only way forward,” Chandra said.
However, if a patient does not receive a new treatment, it doesn’t mean that they aren’t getting the best care available. They still get the standard of care and perhaps more because not all medications in a clinical trial turn out to be the best treatment. In some cases, the available treatment performed well in earlier studies “and might be a better treatment strategy.”
The Arizona Cancer Registry also indicates that Yuma County has among the lowest rates for lung and bronchus, colorectal, pancreatic, prostate, melanoma and female breast cancer incidence and mortality rates across the state.
In Yuma, the most common types of cancer in Yuma are breast cancer and lung cancer.
Age is among the highest risk factors for any cancer. “As you grow older, your likelihood of getting cancer increases,” Chandra said.
Some risk factors can be changed, such as smoking, drinking alcohol and being overweight. “More than a dozen cancers are directly related to being obese,” he noted.
“Living a healthy lifestyle, quitting smoking or drinking, if you are doing that, are all ways that you can do to decrease your risk of cancer,” he added.
Family history should be considered. About 15 to 30% of newly diagnosed cancers can be associated with genetic risk factors. If a patient has a family history of cancer, the center is able to conduct genetic tests through a partnership with a commercial lab to determine the risk.
Every year the center screens more than 200 patients for genetic predisposition to cancer. This program received the Innovator Award at a national conference.
Screening is key to an early diagnosis. “Diagnosing cancer early is directly linked to increased survival of patients living longer than when we diagnose cancers in stage 4 or later stages. Their survival is significantly decreased as well when we catch them early,” Chandra said.
YRMC implemented a lung cancer screening program around 2019, and more than 400 patients have been screened through that program.
Chandra encourages everyone to talk with their primary care providers about what screening is right for them, for this time of their life, given their risk factors, “and that way we would be able to catch cancers early.”
All this work going on at the Cancer Center makes a patient’s cancer journey “the best that it can be,” Chandra noted.
“It is a well functioning, pretty good cohesive group which is providing very high-quality cancer care for our community. I really feel there’s no need for any patients to travel outside the community to get cancer care. We are able to provide very superior cancer care right here in Yuma,” he added.
For more information on the Cancer Center and the services it provides, visit www.yumaregional.org/Medical-Services/Cancer-Care.
To view the Arizona Cancer Registry, go to https://tinyurl.com/3fy85p6y.