Yuma among lowest cancer mortality rates in Arizona

Yuma, Santa Cruz and Apache counties had the lowest cancer mortality rates from 2016 to 2020, according to the Arizona Cancer Registry recently released by the Arizona Department of Health Services. Yuma County’s 114 deaths per 100,000 individuals were well below the state mortality rate of 131.8 per 100,000.

 COURTESY OF ARIZONA CANCER REGISTRY

Yuma County’s cancer mortality rate was among the lowest in Arizona, according to a recent report published by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

