As a still photographer of 50 years and more recently, filmmaker, Henry Horenstein has always been drawn to people, places and cultures outside of himself. As someone who started out as a historian, he’s also drawn to preserving history through documentation. Combine these qualities and the result is a body of work that explores the unique stories of various places and moments in time as well as humanity’s diversity.
Horenstein’s works have been exhibited around the world, but this week, two of Horenstein’s most recent films will be screened for free in the Yuma, San Luis and Mexicali areas.
Presented by PFLAG Yuma and the Chicano Art Collective, Horenstein’s Partners (2018) and Blitto Underground (2021) will be shown in varying locations from Wednesday, April 6 to Saturday, April 9.
Horenstein explained that he’s visiting Yuma for these screenings because he had met Michelle Loynes when he presented at the Yuma Art Symposium. Abraham Andrade, co-founder of the Chicano Art Collective, added that Loynes had approached him about having the screening. With PFLAG Yuma’s sponsorship, it became possible.
The two films being screened are different in topic, but they both offer unique looks into humanity.
“The film (Partners) is about people in unusual relationships,” Horenstein said. “It’s a simple film. Usually it’s two people, but sometimes it’s one and sometimes it’s more than two. They express their opinions and describe their relationships.”
In total, the film documents 13 unconventional relationships and as Horenstein’s website describes, “allows us to spend time with people we may never otherwise encounter.”
For the second film, Blitto Underground, Horenstein explained that the inspiration came from a trip to Buenos Aires many years ago. He’d been there for an exhibition on still photography, but he hadn’t known the language nor the city so he hired a translator and guide: Pablo Blitto Torre. Blitto had introduced Horenstein to his friends, bohemia and the underground.
“I got interrupted because of COVID, but I went down to make a film about Blitto and his friends in Buenos Aires and the community there,” he said. “I tried to delve into a culture. I don’t explain it–I try to be non-judgemental and let people show it; to look at the bohemia of Buenos Aires through Blitto’s eyes.”
The film itself has become a selection for various film festivals, including the Paris Independent Film Festival, the Berlin International Art Film Festival, the New York Independent Cinema Awards, the Boston Independent Film Awards, the FIDBA, International Documentary Film Festival, Buenos Aires Argentina and more.
The films include people whose lives are on the fringe economically, politically and culturally as Horenstein describes. They include people of all walks, but PFLAG Yuma is especially excited for the films’ inclusion of LGBTQ+ people.
“We hope these screenings not only showcase the artistry of Henry Horenstein, but also bring awareness to LGBTQ+ relationships and lifestyle dynamics,” said PFLAG Yuma President Erica Hernandez.
For the Chicano Art Collective, the screenings fall squarely within the Collective’s mission.
“The Collective started in 2018,” Co-founder Abraham Andrade said. “We promote culture in Yuma County–it’s a binational project.”
Andrade explained that their main events are art walks. Recently, they hosted one with low riders, hip hop and graffiti. An upcoming one will be a jazz event featuring the Yuma Jazz Company and a Latin jazz band from Phoenix with musicians mostly from Cuba. Horenstein’s films exploring people in the U.S. and Latin America fulfills that goal of bringing multicultural art to Yuma County and Mexico.
“We’re really excited to bring him over to both sides of the border,” Andrade said. “I haven’t seen the movies yet, but we’re excited to take a look at what he does. I know Blitto Underground has been shown in different parts of the world and in film festivals.”
The screenings are free of charge and will be held in the following locations and dates:
Wednesday, April 6: Blitto Underground at the Museo Regional de San Luis Río Colorado, San Luis, Mexico. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Address: 83480, Av Nuevo Leon 744, Col del Bosque, San Luis Río Colorado, Son., Mexico)
Thursday, April 7: Blitto Underground at Mercado Cine Curto, Mexicali, Mexico. 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Address: Av Reforma 550, Primera, 21000)
Friday, April 8: Partners at the Yuma Art Center, Yuma. 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Address: 254 S Main St)
Saturday, April 9: Blitto Underground at Rolls and Bowls Sushi, San Luis, AZ. 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Address: 1627 Cesar Chavez St)
Andrade also shared that the Cine Curto in Mexicali is an old theater that’s been refurbished and brought back to life. Attendees for that showing may be especially pleased to find five different restaurants and breweries there to enjoy as part of their evening.
To learn more about Henry Horenstein, visit his website at https://www.horenstein.com/.
