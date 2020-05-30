Yuma and San Luis agree on future annexation areas

Yuma approved an agreement with San Luis, Ariz., that establishes future annexation areas for each community and areas of cooperation relating to annexations. Part of the agreement is to address a potential spaceport in the area.
The Yuma City Council unanimously adopted a resolution approving the intergovernmental agreement with the City of San Luis during the May 6 meeting.
Early this year, officials from San Luis and Yuma began discussions about annexations adjacent to San Luis, according to a staff report. From those discussions, the cities reached the agreement that addresses the territory which San Luis previously sought to annex in a March 2019 annexation petition, as well as additional territory in unincorporated Yuma County.
Specifically, the agreement indicates that Yuma may extend and increase its existing corporate limits, through the annexation processes established by Arizona law, by annexing any or all of the territory east of the Avenue A alignment up to one-half mile north of the U.S. border with Mexico.
San Luis may extend and increase its existing corporate limits by annexing any or all of the territory east of Avenue A and within one-half mile of the border.
The agreement stipulates that San Luis can’t annex any property in unincorporated Yuma County that is more than one-half mile north of the border and east of the Avenue A alignment, and Yuma can’t annex any property in unincorporated county that is west of the Avenue A alignment and south of East County 19th Street.
In addition, San Luis can’t oppose the establishment of a spaceport or similar facility in the future potential Yuma annexation area, and San Luis can’t permit any development in its annexation area that may interfere with the possible development of a spaceport in Yuma’s annexation area.
The agreement is for 10 years with two 5-year renewal options. The San Luis City Council approved the agreement at its April 8 council meeting.
In other action, the Yuma City Council also unanimously agreed that the city will act as a guarantor, along with San Luis and Yuma County, for a Greater Yuma Port Authority refinance loan.
According to a staff report, in August 2019, the Yuma council approved a guarantee letter for the purpose of refinancing the loan on property held by the GYPA. The terms of the guarantee have changed since then, requiring new authorization from the council
GYPA is an intergovernmental agency created for the purpose of promoting and developing the new port district and to ensure the economic wellbeing of the Yuma County region. The members of the GYPA include the cities of Yuma and San Luis, Yuma County and the Cocopah Tribe. Each member has two board members, with one board member being from the elected body.
GYPA, through a loan, acquired and is developing properties along the border within the San Luis city limits known as the Gary Magrino Industrial Park. The outstanding financial obligation on the loan is slightly more than $1 million.
GYPA’s current terms on the existing loan are not considered competitive under current market conditions and another lending institution, 1st Bank Yuma, offered better terms to refinance the existing loan, the report said.
These better terms provide for a lower interest rate, which allows GYPA’s monthly payment to remain identical to its current interest-only payment. Under the more favorable loan terms of 4% interest, GYPA’s payment will pay both principal and interest, not just an interest-only payment as currently structured, added the report.