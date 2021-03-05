The City of Yuma has updated the dates of the remaining areas of the neighborhood cleanup, which is now underway.
During the annual neighborhood cleanup, the city collects bulky household items curbside, in addition to normal trash pickups. The program encourages residents to leave their larger unwanted items at the curb for removal at no additional charge.
Public Works crews make weekly rounds through city neighborhoods and collect bulky items such as broken furniture, appliances, tree trimmings and bagged lawn clippings.
The program runs into late April. Here is the new pickup schedule:
- Area 6 – March 5 to March 16
- 16th Street to 24th Street and East Main Canal west city limits
- Area 7 – March 17 to March 26
- 16th Street to 24th Street and East Main Canal to Pacific Avenue
- Area 8 – March 29 to April 7
- East Main Canal to west city limits and 24th Street to south city limits
- Area 9 -April 8 to April 19
- East Main Canal to Pacific Ave and 24th Street to south city limits
- Area 10 – April 20 to April 29
- Pacific Avenue to east city limits and 16th Street or Highway 95 to south city limits
Due to COVID-19, related safety measures and current crew sizes, this year’s program has been running behind schedule. If your week passes and pickup has not taken place, please leave the materials at the curb.
Descriptions and maps of the cleanup areas are available on the Neighborhood Cleanup page of the city’s website at www.yumaaz.gov. Residents may also call 928-373-4504 for questions about neighborhood cleanup or to let Public Works know of addresses where pickup is late. The program is for residents inside the city limits only.
Examples of items that will be accepted: Old furniture, mattresses, carpets and appliances; lawn clippings that are bagged; tree limbs that are no longer than 4 feet in length, tied and bundled and weigh no more than 50 pounds; five tires without rims per residential location (please, no commercial or farm tires).
Examples of items that will not be accepted: Roofing and construction material; tree stumps; concrete or dirt; household hazardous waste such as motor oil, pesticides and other chemicals; tires with rims; abandoned or commercial vehicles or farm equipment; materials from commercial enterprises.
Material that qualifies as household hazardous waste, such as old chemicals, paints, pesticides, fertilizers, batteries and electronic waste, should be delivered to household hazardous waste drop-off events, which take place on the second Friday of each month and are managed by appointment.
For the neighborhood cleanup program, please follow these rules:
• Place all items at the curb for collection at the beginning of your neighborhood’s designated week.
• Please do not block or place items near trash containers and water meters.
• Loose items must be bagged, boxed or tied, and must be easily handled by two people (not to exceed 50 lbs.).
• Place appliances, tires, bound limbs and miscellaneous items into separate piles for easier handling.
• Please do not place items in alleys; the only exception is for homes facing Avenue A.
Be sure to keep any items that you do not want removed well away from the rights of way surrounding your home.