Yuma announced the hiring of a new deputy city administrator and parks and recreation director. Both appointees bring a wealth of experience, knowledge and energy to the organization, according to a city press release.
Jennifer Reichelt, a Yuma native, joined the city team in December as a deputy city administrator. She has more than 20 years of local government experience, most recently as a consultant with The Novak Consulting Group (now a part of Raftelis). In this role she conducted executive recruitments, organizational assessments and assisted with strategic planning sessions for local governments across the country.
Before consulting, she served as deputy city manager for Great Falls, Montana. Prior to her time in Montana, she worked for Glendale as deputy marketing and communications director. In Glendale, she led the city’s downtown redevelopment efforts, helped establish the city’s first convention and visitors bureau, and assisted in the development of Glendale’s Sports and Entertainment District.
She is a product of the Crane School District and a graduate of Cibola High School. Reichelt earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and master’s of public administration from Northern Arizona University and is an International City/County Management Association (ICMA) credentialed manager.
“I am thrilled to be returning home and serving my community. This is an amazing organization, and I’m excited to be here,” Reichelt said.
Jason Nau was hired in January to be the city’s next director of the Parks and Recreation Department. He has a background in commercial recreation and tourism. Most recently Nau owned and operated Oahu Private Tours in Honolulu, Hawaii. As an entrepreneur he worked closely with local and state governments on tourism reform.
Prior to running his own business, he served as the assistant to the city manager in West Valley City, Utah, as well as a management analyst with the ICMA.
When asked about his new position, Nau said, “I am excited to join the City of Yuma and live in such an amazing community. I look forward to creating and delivering the highest quality of services and programs for our residents.”
Nau received his bachelor’s degree in recreation management and youth leadership and master’s of public administration from Brigham Young University.
“We are fortunate to have two very strong professionals joining our team,” City Administrator Philip Rodriguez said. “It’s great that Jenn is originally from Yuma, and she brings a wealth of experience and proven understanding of good local government. I know Jay Simonton and I are both excited to have her join our office.
“Also, I’m grateful Jason Nau is bringing his talents and energy to Yuma. He is passionate about parks and recreation and brings innovative ideas that will help us advance one of our largest and most visible departments into the future. Jenn and Jason are two leaders that will add great value to our organization and community,” Rodriguez added.