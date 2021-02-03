Chris Estrada, a missionary, pastor and head of a Christian university extension, will be the guest speaker Friday morning as the Yuma Area Prayer Breakfast takes place virtually.
His presentation will be livestreamed on the Yuma Area Prayer Breakfast’s Facebook page beginning at 7 a.m. that day.
For more than a quarter-century, area churches have hosted religious leaders around the country as speakers in an annual breakfast at the Yuma Civic Center. But the pandemic forced a change in the format this year.
“It’s one of the events the community looks forward to each year, but in order for us to keep everyone safe, we decided to move forward with our Facebook Live page,” said Joseph Reynoso, chairman of this year’s event.
Ticket sales paid the costs of the breakfast in past years, he said, but sponsorships enabled organizers to host Estrada on Friday, he said.
A resident of Southern California, Estrada and his wife, Erica, are executive directors of Missions Me College, an extension of Southeastern University, a Central Florida Christian university. Missions Me College, located in Dana Point, Calif., offers associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs.
His website says Estrada turned to church after being caught “in a lifestyle of drugs, alcohol, lust and trouble.”
“He carries a mandate: to release courage & power into risk takers and dreamers who desire divine turn arounds,” his website says. “Chris passionately pursues ministering the gospel of Jesus Christ, developing leaders who want to transform society and consulting organizations to have a strategic & lasting influence.”
Estrada was not immediately available for an interview.
Reynoso said the Facebook program will include a proclamation read by Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls and a segment honoring law enforcement officers.
Organizers of the prayer breakfast are hoping to resume the annual breakfast at the civic center in 2022.