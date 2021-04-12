Yuma-area Scout leaders swept up district awards during the Gila River District’s Annual Recognition Tribal Council on March 20.
The following Scout leaders were recognized for their dedication and exceptional service to Scouting within Yuma County and throughout Arizona:
• Gila River District Green Machine Service Longevity Award: Glen Moss, Cub Scout Pack 8054, and Harold Maxwell, Boy Scout Troop 8054. This award recognizes registered adult volunteers of the district for their efforts to create a sustainable program. They not only volunteered their own time but also prepared others to carry work forward in their absence.
• Gila River District Star Scouter: Angel Ortiz, chairman of Boy Scout Troop 8054 and vice chair of Gila River District (Yuma). This award recognizes adult scouters who dedicate their time to promoting the “spirit of Scouting.” This includes service such as coordinating the district program, Advancement Committee, Round Table or serving on the district committee.
• Lem Siddons’ Honor Roll of Scouting Achievement: Sarah Claridge, Cub Scout Pack 8054. This award is presented to adult volunteers and youth who take on multiple duties in a unit to move the program and scouting forward.
• Copper Star Award: Boy Scout Troop 8051 Scoutmaster Chuck Thompson; Jacob Anderson, crew advisor for Venturing Crew 8051, and Anne Mitchell, den leader of Cub Scout Pack 8051 and communications chair for Gila River District; and Troop 8168 Scoutmaster Jason Hargrave. This award recognizes adult Scouters who dedicate their time to promoting the “spirit of Scouting” to others in service to the district. This includes service such as coordinating the district program, Advancement Committee, Round Table or serving on the district committee.
• Silver Sahuaro Award: Jeri Padilla, den leader of Cub Scout Pack 8051; Troop 8054 Scoutmaster Scott Donnelly; and Steve Miller, chartered representative, Troop 80305. This award is presented to registered adult volunteers for outstanding service to Scouting over a period of time. This prestigious award is the highest honor that can be conveyed to an adult volunteer.
• Theo LeBaron Life Achievement Award: Rick Rademacher, Venturing Crew 8051, and John Lobeck, Troop 8053. This award is named after a longtime Scouter who gave almost three decades of service to the district. He was active in every part of scouting, from Scoutmaster to committee member as well as commissioner service in the district, always going above and beyond to help Scouts and the scouting program. This award is based on truly exceptional service and tenure for both unit and district level support and is meant to recognize Scouters who have shown the same dedication to scouting as the legacy left by Theo LeBaron.