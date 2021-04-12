Yuma area Scouts earn Eagle rank

Three young men from Yuma recently earned their Eagle Scout rank after passing their Eagle Scout Board of Review: Reuben Herrera of Troop 8051, Jayden Anderson of Troop 8051 and Yeriel Ortiz of Troop 8054.
Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America.
Herrera completed his Eagle Board of Review on March 25. He holds several positions including troop guide, troop bugler, pack den chief and is a member of BSA’s Order of the Arrow. His Eagle project involved aesthetic improvements to St. Francis Church.
Anderson completed his Eagle Board of Review on March 25. He is the patrol leader for the Buffalo Brutes, recently joined BSA’s Venturing Crew 8051 and is a member of BSA’s Order of the Arrow. His Eagle project involved construction of benches at Crossroads Mission.
Ortiz completed his Eagle Board of Review on March 31. He is a member of BSA’s Yuma Troop 8054, the Order of the Arrow and a founding member of BSA’s Venturing Crew 8051, holding the position of secretary. His Eagle project involved planting trees and construction of benches at Stewart Vincent Wolfe Creative Playground (Castle Park).
Since its inception in 1911, only 8% of Scouts have earned this rank after a lengthy review process. The Eagle Scout rank has been earned by more than 2.6 million youth.
The rank of Eagle Scout may be earned by a Scout who has been a Life Scout for at least six months, has earned a minimum of 21 merit badges and has demonstrated Scout Spirit and leadership within their troop.
Additionally, they must plan, develop and lead a service project, called the Eagle Project, that demonstrates both leadership and a commitment to duty.
After all requirements are met, they must complete an Eagle Scout board of review.