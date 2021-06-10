Yuma Art Center has several opportunities for local artists

In a sign that the Yuma public art scene continues to grow, the Yuma Art Center announced three new opportunities for artists. Proposals are being sought for murals to beautify downtown trash enclosures, a theater fellowship, and the design and fabrication of the Tribute to the Muses Award.
“We are pleased to open these calls for returning and new local artists in both the visual and performing arts. These opportunities are specifically designed to engage Yuma-based artists and intended to enhance our arts community,” shared Lindsay Benacka, arts and culture program manager.
TRASH ENCLOSURE PROJECT
Artists are sought to transform trash enclosures in the downtown area into works of public art. Artists selected will design, create, and install murals on trash enclosures to enhance beautification efforts in the community’s Historic North End.
This project offers mural canvases that are accessible and reasonable in size for first time public artists and experienced muralists alike. This program is made possible through reallocated funding from the Main Street Fountain Project due to a generous donation from Degree Mechanical LLC.
Learn more here: https://tinyurl.com/7nsmcr8u
Submission deadline Sept. 3
DINNER THEATRE FELLOWSHIP
Each February, during the week of Valentine’s Day, the Yuma Art Center presents a full-length dinner theatre production in its galleries. The center is seeking proposals for this full-length dinner theatre production which will debut in February.
The theatre fellowship provides a seasoned or emerging theatre practitioner an opportunity to develop their directorial skills. This competitive, part-time residency will provide the awardee with a stipend, temporary housing (if needed), technical production needs and administrative support.
Learn more here: https://tinyurl.com/27xurydk
Submission deadline July 30
TRIBUTE OF THE MUSES ART AWARD COMMISSION
Each year local artists are asked to submit proposals to design and fabricate the Tribute of the Muses Award. This year’s commissioned artwork will be presented to the 2021 honoree.
Now in its 21st year, the award honors an outstanding member of the Yuma arts community who has shown exemplary devotion and excellence in the arts. Its name references Greek mythology, as the nine daughters of Zeus – the Muses – were considered to be the inspiration for nine specific aspects of the arts and sciences, including poetry, dance, music, etc.
Learn more here: https://tinyurl.com/trt828sw
Submission deadline Aug. 27
For questions or more information about any of these opportunities, contact Benacka at Lindsay.Benacka@yumaaz.gov or 928-373-5202.