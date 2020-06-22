Yuma is now accepting theater fellowship applications through July 31 from persons seeking to direct the next winter dinner theater production at the city’s Art Center galleries.
Now in its fourth year, the theater fellowship program gives a theater artist an opportunity to develop their directorial practice by directing a full-length performance with technical and administrative support from the Yuma Art Center. The selected fellow will direct a full-length production for the center’s annual dinner theater events, tentatively scheduled for Feb. 10-14, 2021. The fellow will lead evening and weekend rehearsals from October through January and regular production meetings.
“We are cautiously optimistic that we’ll be able to offer a theatrical experience of some sort next spring for our annual dinner theater production,” said Arts and Culture Program Manager Lindsay Benacka. “Now more than ever, this call for our annual theatre fellowship is a great opportunity to get creative and push the limits for what a theater production could be.”
ABOUT THE DINNER THEATER PRODUCTION
Each February, during the week of Valentine’s Day, the Yuma Art Center presents a full-length dinner theater production in the galleries. The center’s central gallery is transformed into a unique performance space with a stage and set built completely for the customized needs of the given production.
The 2021 production will mark 11 years of dinner theater productions at the Art Center; the production has sold out for nine consecutive years.
What the theater fellow will receive:
A $2,000 stipend.
Administrative support to include marketing, ticketing, production royalties and scripts.
Technical production support to include lighting, sound, set, properties and costumes.
Temporary housing assistance (if needed).
What the theater fellow will provide:
Direct a full-length play.
Lead multiple rehearsals each week starting in October.
Engage the local community with additional workshops and educational opportunities.
Assist with programming related to performance.
Attend staff and production meetings.
To apply, applicants must submit a proposal in the form of a one-page document by 4 p.m. July 31 to Arts@YumaAz.gov with the subject line of “Theater Fellowship Application.” The proposal should include a brief description of the production as well as a brief description of the applicant’s specific direction and design for the production.
Along with the proposal, applicants must submit an artistic resume and two professional references. The Division of Arts and Culture will select the fellowship recipient through a competitive application process.
Please take into consideration the production preference is a comedy, melodrama, mystery or related genre to fit within the nature of a dinner theater setting. Also note that the cast will consist of volunteer performers from throughout the Yuma community and the rehearsal schedule will be set based on the availability of the director and cast selected. Because of this, shows with small cast sizes are preferred.
Preferred Qualifications:
Minimum of 2 years professional theater experience.
Bachelor’s degree in directing, theater, performance studies or related field.
Knowledge of contemporary theater, theater education and dinner theater practices.
Willingness to engage and work with local artists.
Ability to work independently and with staff, volunteers and representatives of local organizations.
Ability to communicate effectively in writing and public presentations.
Ability to develop and direct a full-length production under the guidance of the Division of Arts and Culture.
Ability to meet deadlines.
For more information, contact the Yuma Art Center at 928-373-5202.