One of the most unusual educational art forums in the country is returning for its 43rd year to downtown Yuma. Starting with a pre-symposium on Thursday, Feb. 24, the Yuma Art Symposium is finally back this year and it’s bringing three days of intensive immersion for art enthusiasts.
Neely Tomkins, the executive director for the symposium, shared that the event is very unique as it’s for artists by artists and focuses on the exchange of fresh art and ideas.
“[The symposium] has always been for the benefit of our local arts community,” she said. “It caters to art educators, students, professional artists and those just interested in learning about art and expanding their outlooks.”
Although admission costs $190 for the general public and $90 for students with I.D., the symposium includes many social events that are free and open to the public. For those interested in benefitting educationally from the event, paid admission allows registrants access to the presentations and education opportunities at the symposium.
At a glance, the symposium is a series of demonstrations, lectures and slide presentations given by both internationally recognized and emerging artists. This year, nine artists with experience in metals, painting, glass, furniture making, fibers, photography and ceramics will be sharing their ideas and techniques.
Activities will also include an exhibit of work by presenters–which will be open at the Yuma Art Center until April 16–as well as a student show, the National Saw, File and Solder Sprints, the annual pin auction and a fiesta and dance on Saturday night.
Since there wasn’t a symposium last year, the symposium’s persistence is significant for the organizers.
“After 43 years, I look back and I’m not surprised it has lasted this long,” Tomkins said. “We didn’t know what we had when we started out, of course. It has taken a lot of support from the community to keep it going. Aside from the quality of material presented, I think it’s natural for people to be curious and want to strive to learn. All creative minds want inspiration.
“When this started as weekend workshops at the college for students and the community, the out-of-town presenters came back with their students and it was just so popular; it took on a life of its own. And so here we are today, just trying to keep up. It makes me want to see it go forever so that we have all these really interesting artists here every year, sharing themselves with our arts community.”
The symposium has made Yuma an Art Mecca of sorts in Tomkins’ view as artists from all over the country come together to share their ideas and knowledge.
For those interested in attending, the lineup of events as described by the symposium are as follows:
Exhibit/display of symposium guests’ art work can be seen at the Yuma Art Center February 25th – April 16th. This is free and open to the public.
Thursday, Feb. 24:
Pre-Symposium at Arizona Western College
Arizona Western College, in conjunction with the Yuma Symposium, hosts the “Pre-Symposium Day at AWC” on Thursday morning and early afternoon. Four symposium presenters will give previews of their presentations free to the public.
• Art Building Room 103, 9:25 a.m. -10:40 a.m. with Tybre Newcomer on clay
•Art Building Room 103,10:50 a.m. – 12:05 p.m. with Linda Christensen on painting
• Business Administration Room 111, 1:40 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. with Miguel Gómez-Ibáñez on woodworking
• Business Administration Room 111, 3:05 p.m. – 4:20 p.m. with Motoku Furuhashi on jewelry
The Pin Swap 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at The Yuma Art Center and Lutes Casino during registration. Start your pin collection by making pins to swap with other artists!
Opening Introductions 7 – 9 p.m. at the Yuma Theatre
This is a great time to get an overview of what goes on during the symposium. Attendees will get to hear from each presenter about their presentation and see a bit of their work in lieu of an introduction.
Friday, Feb. 25:
5 – 8 p.m at the Yuma Art Center Galleries. Events include:
• the opening of a National Student Show, an opportunity to see national emerging artists’ work.
• The Virtual Art Auction Bidding, which opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24 and closes at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26. Individuals can bid at www.yumasymposium.org to benefit the Friends of the Yuma Symposium.
Saturday, Feb. 26:
4 p.m. – 6 p.m – at the Gowan Company parking lot, enter from Madison Ave.
The National Saw, File and Solder Sprints
Three-person relay teams’ convert the making of a simple ring into an exciting sports event.
Registration will begin on Thursday, Feb. 24 from 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Yuma Art Center, followed by orientation and introductions of the presenters. It will also continue Friday from 8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Tomkins Pottery, located at 78 W. 2nd St.
To learn more about the symposium, visit www.yumasymposium.org.