Yuma’s status as one of the Arizona cities represented in the AZ Creative Communities Institute has led to its arts community being featured in a new podcast series.
The series, AZ Creative Voices, explores what happens when artists are invited to contribute to a community’s improvement efforts. It is produced by Regina Revazova, founder of the podcast production network Open Conversation, who introduces listeners to eight teams working with artists to create solutions to complex community challenges.
Along the way Revazova explores the challenges and successes of this creative partnership, including the potential of community-engaged work. The Yuma team’s efforts are chronicled, as are their discoveries as participants strengthened their collaborative skills.
All episodes are available to stream now at https://azarts.gov/azcci/ and on all major podcast platforms.
“The podcast series showcases so many wonderful stories across Arizona that showcase the power the arts have to bring people together,” said Lindsay Benacka, arts and culture program manager for Yuma and AZCCI team Yuma leader. “The Yuma episode in particular tells the story of our project and highlights how Yumans are truly invested in making our community a more beautiful, vibrant place to call home.”
The series is a chronicle of work supported by the AZCCI. Yuma’s previous involvement with AZCCI includes the DIY Murals project, which resulted in murals that were constructed or placed in Roxaboxen Park, Foothills Library, PPEP Park in San Luis, City Hall Courtyard in Somerton, Rolls and Bowls Restaurant in San Luis, the Big Curve area in front of Lowes, and the music building at Arizona Western College.
“For over two years our AZCCI Team Yuma worked to establish the DIY murals program, which produced seven murals throughout Yuma County. We had a goal to cross-pollinate across a variety of sectors to get our community at large engaged and actively participating in creating unique works of public art all around the theme of Home and Hearth,” Benacka said.
The AZCCI began rolling in the spring of 2017, when the Arizona Commission on the Arts and Arizona State University’s Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts, with guidance from Southwest Folklife Alliance and support from the Surdna Foundation and the Arizona Community Foundation, issued a call for small teams representing Arizona cities, towns and neighborhoods to participate.
Twenty-two teams applied; nine were selected, including teams from Yuma, Douglas, Flagstaff, and Phoenix’s historic Eastlake neighborhood. The teams, each composed of diverse members of the represented community, received intensive training, one-on-one mentorship and funding support as they explored the myriad ways creativity can be put to work for positive community impact. Team members were part of an active learning network, with opportunities to learn from and with local and national experts, as well as peers from other Arizona cities/towns and neighborhoods.
“This podcast series is a beautiful and fitting outgrowth of the AZ CCI initiative,” said Jaime Dempsey, executive director of the Arizona Commission on the Arts. “For two-plus years we learned together — artists and community leaders, educators, dedicated residents, business owners and service providers — all sharing expertise in an evolving creative collaboration. It has been an honor to partner with the communities represented in the AZ CCI and this podcast series, and we can’t wait for listeners to engage with these layered, inspiring community stories.”
“We all collectively made this podcast happen: every community, every partner of AZ CCI, many community members,” Revazova said of the experience. “I traveled to many towns, cities and neighborhoods, and all these places I visited opened their doors wide for me, told me their precious stories and invited me to witness the unfolding magic of a powerful, collaborative creativity. It takes a village to produce episodes like this, and we’ve gotten the best ‘village’ to accomplish this goal.”