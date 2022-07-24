Yuma attorney

Attorney Richard Parks of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office has been selected to serve a three-year term on the Arizona State Bar’s prestigious Committee on Criminal Practice and Procedure.

 Courtesy photo

A Yuma attorney has been appointed to serve on a prestigious committee for the State Bar of Arizona.

Richard Parks of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office was selected Tuesday to the state bar’s Committee on Criminal Practice and Procedure.

