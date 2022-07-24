A Yuma attorney has been appointed to serve on a prestigious committee for the State Bar of Arizona.
Richard Parks of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office was selected Tuesday to the state bar’s Committee on Criminal Practice and Procedure.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” Parks said. “It is a way to help both the public and the legal profession, and to give Yuma County some statewide exposure.”
He will serve a three-year term.
Parks, who holds a Juris Doctorate degree from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, has been a member of the State Bar of Arizona since 1985
He has practiced law in Yuma and Navajo Counties, and the Phoenix metropolitan area, as well as the states of New Mexico and Colorado.
As a member of the state bar’s Criminal Practice and Procedure Committee, Parks will help review and make recommendations on rule change proposals and issues affecting the litigation of criminal cases.
The committee is composed of defense attorneys and prosecutors from around the state.
“There are always changes in criminal procedure,” Parks said. “I’m sure there will be more coming during my three years on the committee.”
Once such change Parks noted was Arizona courts recently eliminating peremptory challenges, which allows attorneys to strike potential jurors without a reason.
“It used to be on a normal 12-person jury each side could eliminate six people during the jury selection process without a reason as long if it wasn’t motivated by race, ethnicity or sex,” Parks said. “Neither side has any peremptory challenges now.”
While the change has not led to getting juries empaneled any quicker, Parks added that it is still soon to tell what the outcome will be.
“It has been good in some ways and bad in others,” Parks said. “The prosecution was pushing for this, and I think they are now finding out that it is backfiring on them because we are getting more rogue jurors than we used to.”
One of the first issues Parks will likely be involved in during his tenure on the committee is a legislative bill to appoint guardians for criminal defendants who are deemed incompetent to stand trial.
“It just sounds like another step to an already cumbersome procedure, but I haven’t made up my mind yet because I want to hear the arguments from both sides,” Parks said.
While he said he has always wanted to get more involved with the Arizona State Bar, Parks added his boss, Ray Hanna, the director of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, used to be its president and encourages all his attorneys to become more active with the organization.
