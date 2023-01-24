Yuma attorney Richard Parks has been chosen by the Arizona Bar Association to serve on the Board of Directors for its Foundation for Legal Services and Education.
Parks’ term on the board began in January and will last through December, but he can be voted to successive terms.
“Most people usually serve three to four years before passing the position on,” said Parks, who is employed by the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office. “I will serve as long as they will have me.”
The State Bar created the Arizona Foundation for Legal Services and Education as a separate 501© 3 organization in 1978, charging it with the mission of preparing youth for civic responsibility and providing access to justice for all Arizonans in need of legal assistance.
Current board members include superior and appellate judges, some prosecutors and several attorneys from big and small law firms, all of whom are volunteering their time.
“I’m the only indigent defense attorney on the board,” Parks said. “My director, Ray Hanna, encourages and empowers his attorneys to give back to the community by volunteer and professional leadership opportunities.”
Parks explained that a key component to the Foundation’s community support is through financial assistance in the form of Interest on Lawyer Trust Accounts (IOLTA) dollars, donations and grants.
With the money, the Foundation is able to fund legal services and law related education in a variety of ways, such as grants to agencies, scholarships to teachers or loan repayment programs for legal aid attorneys.
One of Park’s goals while serving on the Foundation’s board is to get more civil attorneys in Yuma County to volunteer with the Modest Means Project, which provides low-cost legal assistance to individuals who do not qualify for free legal services but cannot afford to pay for a private attorney.
As the District Coordinator for the Foundation’s Mock Trial program last year, Parks would also like to encourage more area schools to sign up and take part in the program.
“In the future we would like to have all of the schools participating,” Parks said. “Only two are currently signed up and I would like to see the program expanded.”
He added that there is still time for any school interested in participating to sign up and those wanting to contact him directly at Yuma County Public Defender’s Office by calling (928) 817-4600 or Marrissa Zou at the Yuma County Attorney’s Office at (928) 817-4600.
Parks, who holds a Juris Doctorate degree from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, has been a member of the State Bar of Arizona since 1985 and was also recently appointed to serve a three-year term on its Committee on Criminal Practice and Procedure.
Serving in both capacities, Parks said, will better allow him to accomplish another of his goals, which is to keep local attorneys informed of any potential or upcoming rule changes so they will have an opportunity to respond to any public comment period.
Having joined the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office in 2018, Parks has defended people charged with serious felony offenses in both public and private practice in Yuma and Navajo counties and the Phoenix metropolitan area, as well as in the states of New Mexico and Colorado.