A lot of well-known dogs and cats have spent some time at the Humane Society of Yuma over the years.
The most recent of those animals is a big, loveable dog named Bentley, who is now famous in the pages of an award-winning children’s book written by Yuma author Claire Eckard.
Her book, “Bentley and the Magic Sticks” tells the story of what happens when this extra-large canine finds out that his favorite sticks have been given magical powers by a Fairy Dogmother.
Because other dogs are afraid of his large size, Bentley has no one to play with. However, with his magic sticks he manages to make new friends and find out the special reason he is so big.
Eckard, who served six years on the HSOY board from 2014 to 2020, actually got her start with the organization by going to the shelter every Sunday to walk the dogs.
She adopted Bentley in December 2018 while she was there looking for a dog for a friend.
“I fell in love with him right away. He was so unusual, almost ancient, and I was sure there must have been some Irish Wolfhound in him because of his size,” Eckard said. “I had to tell my husband I was bringing another dog home, but it didn’t take too much persuading.”
A doggie DNA test would later reveal that Bentley was in fact 75 percent Giant Schnauzer and 25 percent Bouvier des Flanders.
However, Bentley, who was an owner turn-in to the shelter, was not in good shape when Eckard adopted him. She added that there were signs that he had been neglected and abused.
“He was very thin, You could feel his ribcage and spine through his thick fur, which was like Buffalo hide,” Eckard said. “He was very quiet and introverted and clearly had not been around many other dogs or people.”
Eckard said Bentley wasn’t aggressive, just socially awkward, and that he was also afraid of loud noises like thunder and fireworks.
She added that Bentley’s previous owner had kept him outside all the time and it took several months for his personality to come out.
“He had put on weight, his coat was shiny and he ran (more like lumbered) around with our other dogs,” Eckard said. “He also gave the best cuddles and just loved his new life.”
Sadly, Eckard did not have Bentley in her life for very long. He died suddenly on Oct. 3, 2020, about two years after she got him.
Eckard said she took Bentley to the veterinarian for what she thought was a bladder infection. As it turned out, he had stage 4 cancer and a very rare blood disease.
Worst of all, there was nothing that could be done.
While Eckard had written the book while Bentley was alive, it wasn’t published until April of 2021, six months after his passing.
“When the book came out, I cried. It was a bittersweet moment, because I had the book, but Bentley was no longer with us,” Eckard said. “One of the wonderful things about Bentley was his kind nature. Even though he had a rough beginning, he never seemed to harbor any resentment toward people because of it. He was a gentle giant with a huge heart. It was wonderful to see Bentley thrive with us for two years.”
Written as a way to honor his memory, “Bentley and the Magic Sticks,” is the first book of what Eckard hopes will be an entire series. The next book out is called “Bentley’s Best Birthday Ever.”
Eckard recently received an internationally recognized Mom’s Choice Award for literary excellence for her book featuring Bentley.
She has also received a Certified Great Read Award from Reading with your Kids, and several 5-star reviews from Readers’ Favorite, which is the fastest growing book review and award contest site on the Internet.
Eckard’s newest book, “Geribo, the Shelter Cat,” tells the story of a kitty who explores the HSOY while waiting to be adopted. It was released on June 14th.
“Although it was the first book I wrote, it was the second one to be published, she said.
In the book Geribo learns about how many people it takes to care for all the animals at the shelter and to find them their forever homes.
“Geribo teaches children the importance of adoption and the value of the work an animal shelter does for the community,” Eckard said.
Since the book is also based at the HSOY, readers may recognize the name of the shelter’s director Annette Lagunas, and one of its long-time volunteers, Loma Clark, who are both featured in the story.
“Geribo, the Shelter Cat” has received glowing endorsements from Best Friends Animal Sanctuary and The Million Cat Challenge, as well as several other educators in the shelter field.
“After reading both books to my grandchildren, I was so excited and proud to be an intentional part of the mission to teach children on the importance of animal welfare and making sure each and every animal has a voice,” said HSOY Director of Development Kari Tatar. “These books truly inspire and hit the message for understanding that animals have feelings too.”
The illustrations for “Geribo the Shelter Cat” were also done by HSOY alumni Erin Amavisca.
Tatar added that “Bentley” and “Garibo” are both being read to children who participate in the HSOY’s summer camp as a way to teach them about caring for animals and what the shelter does.
Tatar added that she believes that Eckard embodies the “voices’ of all the characters in her books.
While both books can be bought at the front desk of the HSOY, they are also available online through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
They can also be purchased online at claireeckardauthor.com, by using the code HSOY. In doing so, a portion of the proceeds for each sale will be donated to the shelter.
