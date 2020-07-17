Yuma awards $2M in contracts for road work

The Yuma City Council awarded $2 million in contracts for road pavement preservation projects. The contracts, awarded on Wednesday, include a variety of pavement maintenance treatments, including slurry, fiber slurry and chip seals.
The purpose of the contracts is to start services for pavement maintenance treatments. The application of oil sealant materials over asphalt pavements is to extend the pavement life at a relatively low cost, according to a staff report.
The council awarded several contracts for pavement preservation services with an estimated annual cost of $1.725 million to the lowest bidders: American Pavement Preservation of Las Vegas, Nevada; Cactus Asphalt of Phoenix; and VSS International of Sacramento, California.
City staff intends to use primary and secondary contractors to ensure the availability of slurry seal and chip seal asphalt maintenance products. Awarding contracts to primary and secondary contractors will better assist the city’s goal of improving the aging pavement infrastructure, the report noted.
Contracts for asphalt sealants and services with an estimated annual cost of $275,000 also went to the lowest bidders: Ace Asphalt of Arizona, located in Phoenix; Holbrook Asphalt of St. George, Utah; Sunland Asphalt and Construction of Phoenix; and VSS International of Sacramento, California.
Again, city staff reported that using primary and secondary contractors will ensure the availability of oil asphalt treatment products.
The one-year contracts can be renewed for four additional one-year periods, one period at a time, depending on the funds and performance. Funding is available in the fiscal year 2021 budget, using Highway Users Revenue Funds.
PRIMARY FOCUS IS ON RESIDENTIAL ROADS
Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop asked what the community can expect from the projects and whether the work would cover more than potholes. Public Works Director Joel Olea explained that the contracts specifically address work on neighborhood roads and main arterial roads, with about 75% of the work on residential streets and 25% on major arterial roads.
Olea said that the contractors would first focus on the southeast section of the city, south of 24th Street, this fall, and in the spring, workers would move into the residential areas north of 16th Street.
Calling attention to the fact that all the contractors are from out of town, Shoop asked, “Isn’t it a fact that the city of Yuma does not have the equipment or the materials that were contracted for?”
“That is correct. The majority of the work that is being done is specialty equipment,” Olea replied.
Shoop asked how the community would be kept informed of the roadwork. Olea said that the city would continue to put out a road report, which is published in the Yuma Sun, as well as publicize the work on a map on the city website.
Councilman Gary Knight asked Olea to clarify why none of the contracts went to local companies. Olea noted that no local companies submitted bids for these contracts.
Shoop pointed to “chatter” she had been hearing. “Let’s get it out in public,” she said, and then asked whether out-of-town bidders add to the cost because they include housing for the employees they bring in while local bidders don’t have to bring in employees.
“It’s a little chatter that’s going on, and I’m not sure how to respond,” she noted.
“I think you’ll find those costs associated with CIP (Capital Improvement Program) projects and not necessarily associated with public works maintenance projects,” Olea said, noting that for these kinds of contracts, bidders are not allowed to include those expenditures.
Shoop then asked: “So I can make the assumption that an outside bidder will consider hiring locally? Or will they bring in a whole work crew that stays together?”
Olea did not answer directly but noted that for these contracts, “I think it’s safe to say that the materials will be purchased locally, especially the aggregate and the sand.”