The Yuma City Council awarded $600,000 in American Relief Plan Act funding to three nonprofit agencies.
The Housing Authority of the City of Yuma, Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and Boys & Girls Club of the Valley received the funding because they have undertaken projects in response to the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council previously adopted a resolution authorizing the funding. The most recent action authorized Acting Administrator Jay Simonton to execute subrecipient agreements with the nonprofits.
In April, the council approved a project list that outlined the intended uses of the ARPA funds awarded to the city, which included, in part, awards to three nonprofit organizations for “activities that further the objectives of ARPA and contribute positively to the community’s recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” explained a staff report.
Under the ARPA rules, the city must enter into agreements with any outside agency that will receive these funds and ensure the agencies adhere to the federal guidelines for use of the funds. The subrecipient agreements outline the obligations of the organizations and their projects.
The ARPA funding will be used as follows, as described in the staff report:
• Housing Authority of the City of Yuma, $200,000 for the Prosperity Business Center: HACY will renovate an existing building at 433 S. 1st Ave., converting it into a training and educational facility.
At the facility, low-income community members will receive assistance with higher education, career development and business planning. Participants will complete workshops and training that will provide the knowledge and resources to obtain better employment, start their own business or improve their current business.
In response to the negative economic impacts of COVID-19, ARPA funds can be used to provide assistance for small business startups and microbusinesses and individuals seeking to start small or microbusinesses or to provide job training for unemployed individuals.
• Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, $300,000 for the East Wetlands Sunset View Nature Park: Yuma Crossing will use the funds to continue restoration of the East Wetlands and build the Sunset View Nature Park and Pollinator Garden.
The organization plans to construct new 8-feet wide stabilized decomposed granite trails and an elevated 15-feet diameter wildlife overlook. Existing soil at the site will be re-contoured to develop a high point for the overlook.
The trails will connect to the existing multi-use trail system and new overlook and will enhance access to the existing boat ramp area. Installation will include trail marker signs, trail map signs, updates to the trailhead kiosk, interpretive signs to engage and teach the public on common wildlife and the benefit of native pollinating plant species, park benches, Americans with Disabilities Act accessible picnic tables, three metal shade ramadas, bicycle racks and trash cans along the trail and overlook.
Small secondary trails will lead from the main trails to the shade ramadas and pollinator garden beds. Irrigation will be established to support new native desert and riparian plant species designed to enhance the visual aesthetics and value to wildlife.
The ARPA guidance recognizes the connection between the neighborhood-built environment and physical health outcomes and the need for neighborhood features that promote improved health such as parks and green spaces. The facility will serve the community as an outdoor public recreation space that can more fully mitigate the health impacts of the pandemic.
• Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley, $100,000 to reopen and operate a Boys & Girls Club in Yuma: The club is committed to providing the operation of a “fun, safe, high-quality, positive” youth development program during out-of-school time, including summer and after school.
The club will serve the youth in Yuma in a manner consistent and chartered with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which has historically operated in Yuma.
The ARPA guidance notes that nonprofits have faced significant challenges due to the pandemic’s increased demand for services and changing operational needs, as well as declines in revenue sources such as donations and fees.
Nonprofits eligible for assistance are those that experienced negative economic impacts or disproportionate impacts of the pandemic and meet the definition of nonprofit, specifically those that are tax-exempt organizations.