Starting on Monday, the Yuma Public Works Department will begin its Fall Pavement Preservation Program, which includes oil, slurry and chip sealants.
The focus this season will be on improvements in subdivisions, several major arterials and downtown parking lots.
Roadwork will run through the month of November. Work will be completed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with some weekend and night work to minimize the impact to busier streets.
While roadwork is taking place, drivers should be aware of lane restrictions and road closures due to road maintenance, expect delays on major roadways, and allow more time to travel. Message boards will notify motorists in the areas prior to work.
The extreme temperatures and sunny weather in Arizona tends to oxidize the oils in asphalt, causing it to become brittle, as well as develop cracks and potholes. These cracks provide a place for moisture to reach the pavement base which can lead to faster and more extensive deterioration.
To keep Yuma’s roadways in good condition and extend their lifespan, the city conducts major surface treatments twice a year – in the spring and fall.
While lane and street closures may cause temporary inconveniences once completed, the roadways will not only look better, they will have an extended life span and be safer for drivers, the city stated in a press release.
“Our focus this season is on residential neighborhoods, several major arterials and downtown parking lots,” said Public Works Manager Michael Flowers.
Referring to the thickness of the application to the pavement, he added, “With our recently improved application process, we are confident that the roads will have a proper seal, look nice and provide an improved driving surface. Plus, with this more aggressive approach to applications, we can extend the life of the pavement at least five to eight years depending on the level and type of traffic.”
To keep the community informed regarding ongoing roadway maintenance, the city’s contactors, VSS International and Sunland Asphalt, will contact impacted properties 48-hours prior to scheduled maintenance. Impacted property owners will receive a door hanger that indicates the area where the roadway maintenance is taking place as well as the dates/time.
In addition, the city provides roadway maintenance notifications to the general public through the weekly Road Report, news releases, social media and the city website.
To view the upcoming Road Report and learn more about the city’s Pavement Preservation Program, including work schedules and project maps, visit: https://www.yumaaz.gov/government/public-works/pavement-preservation.
For more information, contact the Yuma Public Works Department at 373-4504 or email Michael Flowers at Michael.Flowers@YumaAz.gov.
FALL ROADWAY IMPROVEMENTS – SLURRY SEAL
SUBDIVISIONS
- Sierra Sunset
- Sierra Sunset No. 2
- Arcadia Meadows
- Meadowbrook
- Villa Hermosa
- El Pueblocito
- La Paloma Estates Nos. 1, 2, 3
- Kryger Farms
- Victoria Meadows
- Pfeiffer Estates
- Ponderosa Valley Estates Nos. 1, 2, 4
- Parkway Place No. 1
ARTERIAL STREETS
- 16th Street (Avenue C to canal 186' west of 46th Drive)
- South Avenue C (16th Street to 40th Street)
- South Avenue C (1337' south of 28th Street)
- West 32nd Street (Avenue C to Avenue D)
COLLECTOR STREETS
- 18th Street (45th Avenue to Avenue C)
- West 20th Street (Avenue C to Athens Avenue)
- West 20th Street (Avenue B to east end)
- West 28th Street (Avenue B to Avenue C)
- West 22nd Lane at Avenue C 31' east
LOCAL STREETS
- West Country Lane (Avenue B to east end)
- 18th Drive (27th Street to north end)
- East 26th Place (Arizona Avenue to southeast end)
DOWNTOWN PARKING LOTS
- Parking lot adjacent to Lutes Casino, Armed Forces Park Memorial: Oct. 18-19
- Parking lot adjacent to Hoppstetter’s: Oct. 25-26
- Parking lot adjacent to Yuma Art Center: Nov. 8-9
- Parking lot adjacent to The Gowan Company: Nov. 15-16
FALL ROADWAY IMPROVEMENTS – OIL SEALANT
SUBDIVISIONS
- Barkley Ranch Unit Nos. 6 and 7
- The Terraces at the View
- Ponderosa Valley Unit No. 1
- Falls Ranch Unit No. 6
COLLECTOR STREETS
- 45th Avenue (28th Street to north end) - road closure with detours
WALKING PATHS
- 24th Street from Avenue B to Avenue C