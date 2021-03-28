Starting Monday, the Yuma Public Works Department will begin its spring pavement preservation program. Work is anticipated to last through May.
This year the city increased its road maintenance budget by $2 million and will be completing 46 miles of road improvements, almost double the number of miles completed last year.
The extreme temperatures and sunny weather in Arizona oxidize the oils in asphalt, causing it to become brittle, as well as develop cracks and potholes. These cracks provide a place for moisture to reach the pavement base which can lead to faster and more extensive deterioration.
To keep Yuma’s roadways in good condition and extend their lifespan, city staff conducts major surface treatments twice a year, in the spring and fall. Surface treatments include oil, slurry and chip sealants.
Lane and street closures may cause temporary inconveniences; however, once completed, the roadways will look better and will have an extended life span and be safer for drivers.
“Our focus this season is on residential neighborhoods as their road conditions are in need of improvements,” said Public Works Manager Michael Flowers.
Referring to the thickness of the application to the pavement, he added, “With our recently improved application process, we are confident that the roads will have a proper seal, will look nice, and will have an improved driving surface. Plus, with this more aggressive approach to applications, we can extend the life of the pavement at least five to eight years depending on the level and type of traffic.”
Work will be completed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with some weekend and night work to minimize the impact to busier streets.
In an effort to keep the community better informed regarding ongoing roadway maintenance, the city’s contractors, VSS International and Sunland Asphalt, will contact impacted properties 48 hours prior to scheduled maintenance. Affected property owners will receive a door hanger that indicates the area where the roadway maintenance is taking place as well as the dates and time.
In addition, the city will provide notification to the general public regarding maintenance on major roadways through news releases, social media and the city website.
Drivers should be aware of lane restrictions and road closures due to road maintenance, expect delays on major roadways, and allow more time to travel. Message boards will notify motorists in the areas prior to work.
Descriptions of each area of work, the anticipated dates of work in each area and maps illustrating these areas is available on the Pavement Preservation page of the city’s website. For more information, please call the Public Works Department at 373-4504 or email Michael Flowers at Michael.Flowers@YumaAz.gov.