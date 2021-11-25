Despite their best efforts to hide, three migrants who entered the country illegally were apprehended by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents on Monday.
Just before 7 a.m. Yuma Sector camera operators observed three migrants maneuvering around the international border fence near the U.S. Port of Entry at Andrade, Calif.
Camera operators continued to follow the migrants as they ran farther into the U.S. and into a line of salt cedar trees.
Agents responding to the area searched the area and found three adult male migrants trying to conceal themselves in the thick brush and debris at the base of some trees.
All three migrants were arrested, processed and returned to Mexico.
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents also recently apprehended a convicted felon who has been removed from the country on five previous occasions.
Fausto Milla-Flores, a 35-year-old Honduran national, illegally entered the United States from Mexico near County 15th Street and the Salinity Canal as part of a group of 26 migrants.
Record checks conducted on Milla-Flores revealed that he was convicted of assault on a law officer in Colorado in 2011 and sentenced to 12 months in prison.
He was subsequently removed from the U.S. and returned to Honduras.
Since 2007, Milla-Flores has been formally removed through immigration court proceedings five times. He will be prosecuted for re-entry of a removed alien and will face jail time before being deported again.
