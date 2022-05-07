Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents recently seized a large quantity of methamphetamine and various other drugs during checkpoint and highway operations.
On Sunday, agents assigned to the Blythe station referred a Chrysler sedan to the secondary inspection area of the checkpoint located on California Highway 78.
During a search of the vehicle, agents discovered 40 pounds of methamphetamine, personal use marijuana and related drug paraphernalia.
Then on Tuesday, Wellton station agents conducted a vehicle stop on a Plymouth minivan that was traveling east on Interstate 8 and discovered more than two pounds of methamphetamine and five grams of heroin.
In both cases, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) took custody of the drugs and the vehicle’s occupants, who were all U.S. citizens.
The Yuma Sector Border Patrol seized both vehicles.
