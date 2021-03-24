A Yuma Sector Border Patrol agent and two California Highway Patrol officers were recently recognized by the American Legion for trying to save the life of a driver who was ejected from her vehicle during a traffic collision.
The incident happened at approximately 6:25 a.m. on January 27, with CHP officers Tom Ngo and Brian Curtis responding to a traffic collision involving an overturned vehicle on Interstate 8, just west of Ogilby Road.
Upon their arrival on scene, officers. Ngo and Curtis, who are both assigned to the CHP Winterhaven Station, found the driver of the vehicle, who was from Yuma, who had been ejected.
The two officers immediately began providing life-saving efforts to the driver.
While officers Ngo and Curtis were performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Patrick Aguirre, who was on his way to work, stopped to help.
Agent Aguirre, along with Captain J. Sanchez, of the Imperial County Fire Department, who was also on his way to work and stopped to help, took over life-saving efforts from the officers.
Despite the men’s best efforts, the driver, who was later identified as 40-year-old Jennifer Raye Goodwill, sustained fatal injuries.
“We have a strong working relationship with our local allied agencies. Our allied partners are some of the best and serve our communities with selfless service,” said Scott Laverty, the Commander of CHP’s Winterhaven area. “This event highlights the integrity of our men and women who serve in the Imperial and Yuma Counties which reflects the best in selfless service.”
Laverty added that he couldn’t be prouder, and is thankful for the support his agency receives from the Yuma community.
According to the CHP, prior to the crash, Goodwill had been driving her 2002 Toyota east on Interstate 8 at a high rate of speed.
For unknown reasons, Goodwill’s vehicle veered off the roadway, where it subsequently overturned on the dirt shoulder.
Goodwill, who was not wearing her seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.
Neither drugs nor alcohol is suspected to be factors in the collision at this time.