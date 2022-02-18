Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a convicted child abuser on Friday morning after tracking him for nine miles through the desert.
Carlos Arturas Vargas-Duran, 33 of Honduras, was captured east of the U.S. Port of Entry at Andrade, Calif.
After having received notice of two individuals walking at night, Yuma Sector agents began tracking their footprints, a technique known as “cutting sign.”
Agents found Vargas-Duron hiding in the brush.
Vargas-Duron, however, refused to give himself up and fled, running until he became exhausted.
Agents eventually arrested him about 100 yards south of Interstate 8 and transported him to the Yuma Station for processing.
A records check conducted on Vargas-Duron revealed that in 2009 he was convicted in Montgomery County (Maryland) Circuit Court of first- and second-degree child abuse for fracturing the skull of a newborn while babysitting for his girlfriend.
Vargas-Duron served seven years of his 25-year sentence in Maryland before being placed on supervisory probation and removed from the country in 2018.