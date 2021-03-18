Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a convicted rapist who illegally entered the country Monday night as part of a group of 18 illegal border crossers.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the incident happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. when Yuma Station agents encountered and arrested the group near Andrade, Calif.
After conducting record checks on all members of the group agents discovered that one of the individuals, 54-year-old Aurelio Sandoval-Valdivia, had a felony conviction for rape.
He also had misdemeanor convictions for willful cruelty to a child and driving while intoxicated, and was previously deported from the United States.
A Mexican national, Sandoval-Valdivia was processed according to CBP guidelines.