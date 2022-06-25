Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents not only apprehended two migrants who entered the country illegally on Thursday, they also arrested the two smugglers who came to pick them up.
Camera operators spotted the two migrants as they were illegally crossing into the country near the Morelos Dam and tracked them as they ran east toward Somerton Avenue.
Once at Somerton Avenue, the migrants were seen being picked up by a Mercedes sedan, which Yuma station agents stopped a short time later near 8th Street and Yavapai Lane
Agents arrested both the driver of the Mercedes, who was a U.S. citizen, and the passenger, who is a Mexican national.
The two migrants were then transported to the Yuma station for processing.
For the week of June 12th through June18th, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents have apprehended more than 5,000 migrants from over 46 different countries.
Agents have also:
- Encountered more than 130 unaccompanied juvenile minors
- Arrested 26 convicted felons
- Prosecuted 74 migrants for illegal entry, illegal re-entry and smuggling
- Prevented nine human smuggling attempts
- Responded to six migrant deaths and a total of 24 emergency 911 calls
- Performed four rescues
