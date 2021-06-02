Despite the heat, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents are still apprehending large groups of migrants trying to enter the country illegally.
Over the Memorial Day weekend agents apprehended nearly 500 migrants from 11 separate groups, all in the area of S. County 17-1/2 Street.
Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky said the groups were predominantly made up of family units from the countries of Brazil, Ecuador, Honduras and El Salvador.
Agents encountered the first group, which had 99 migrants, on Friday. That was followed by five groups on Saturday, which comprised 28, 29, 32, 40 and 60 migrants.
There was also another group of on Sunday with 59 migrants and four groups of 28, 33, 35 and 39 on Monday.
Agent Dulesky said that several children in one of the groups apprehended on Monday were feeling the effects of the heat, with temperatures having reportedly reached 98 degrees that day.
“They were given water and agents did their best to quickly get them into the shade cast by their vehicles until a transportation bus arrived,” Dulesky said. “None of the groups needed medical attention.”
He further explained that migrants often underestimate the high daytime temperatures and don’t carry enough with them.
As a result, they are usually desperate for water when they are apprehended by agents.
Agents Dulesky said that all of the groups apprehended over Memorial Day weekend had been dropped off by a bus somewhere along Federal Highway 2 in Mexico and had to walk across the desert to get to the border.
“Summer is not here yet and the temperatures are going to get much worse, especially when traveling through the desert,” Dulesky said.
