A convicted sex offender from Mexico was hoping to catch a train out of Yuma early Tuesday morning, but Border Patrol agents had other plans for him.
Rosario Antonio Tena-Hernandez, a 41-year-old Mexican national, was one of four migrant men who agents encountered at the Amtrak train in Yuma just before 3 a.m. while they were waiting for a train to arrive.
Through questioning, agents were able to determine that all four of the men were in the country illegally, and subsequently transported them to the Yuma station for further processing.
As part of the intake process, record checks were conducted on the men, which revealed that Tena-Hernandez was a convicted sex offender.
He was arrested in 2017 for sex with a minor and convicted of the crime in a California court a year later.
He was sentenced to three years in prison; however, it is unknown how much time he served.
Tena-Hernandez will now be prosecuted for felony reentry after a previous removal from the U.S. and faces additional jail time.
