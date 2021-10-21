It was another busy weekend for Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents, who apprehended more than 1,600 migrants over a three-day period.
Of those 1,600 migrants, 260 were apprehended in three large groups: 84 on Friday morning, 87 on Saturday morning and 89 on Sunday morning.
All of the migrants were apprehended near County 13th Street and the Levee Road, with 13 of them being from countries of special interest.
Countries of special interest, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, are countries that have shown a tendency to promote, produce or protect terrorist organizations of their members.
No information was available as to what counties the 11 migrants were from.
Yuma Border Patrol agents also rescued two migrants who had entered the country illegally and needed assistance.
One of the rescues was for a woman who was lost in the desert near Wellton.
She was initially transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, but was flown to a hospital in Goodyear on Wednesday for further treatment.