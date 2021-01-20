Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested an aggravated felon on Sunday who had several arrests and convictions, the most serious being for statutory sexual seduction.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at approximately
6:30 p.m., agents assigned to the Wellton and Yuma stations tracked and captured a group of seven illegal border crossers in the desert southeast of Yuma.
Upon processing the group, agents determined that one member of the group, Jose Nicolas Olivares-Gonzalez, was an aggravated felon and had a conviction for statutory sexual seduction.
The 34-year-old Mexican national also had multiple arrests and convictions for driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing a peace officer, driving without a valid license and possession/sale of false identification.
Olivares-Gonzalez also served three years and eight months in prison for entering the United States after having previously been deported as an aggravated felon and will face prosecution for the same crime.
Due to progressive sentencing, if Olivares-Gonzales is found guilty, he will be sentenced to more time in prison than what he previously served.
Border Patrol agents often encounter individuals with extensive criminal records, like Olivares-Gonzalez, who use desolate areas like the desert to cross the border in hopes of evading capture and facing further charges.
