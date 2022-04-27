Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents recently apprehended a Mexican national who has two prior convictions for illegally entering the country.
Captured in the United States near the U.S. Port of Entry at Andrade, Calif., 35-year-old Marco Julio Bran was transported to the Yuma station for processing.
A records check revealed that Bran was convicted in 2008 of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and subsequently sentenced to serve three years at San Quentin State Prison.
Upon completing his sentence, Bran was formally removed from the country.
However, he was caught trying to illegally enter the country in 2012 and again in 2016 and served 30 and 37 months in prison respectively.
Bran will now be prosecuted a third time for re-entry of a removed alien and faces additional time in prison.
