Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a convicted rapist Wednesday night after he illegally entered the country from Mexico.
At approximately 7:45 p.m. agents working near the Morelos Dam arrested a group of 17 migrants for illegal entry and transported them to the Yuma station for processing.
Records checks conducted on the group led to one of the migrants being identified as 38-year-old Walker Adonis, who is a Haitian national.
Adonis was convicted of rape in 2010 in Indiana and sentenced to nine years in prison. However, he was ordered removed from the U.S. by an immigration judge in March of 2014 after serving only a portion of his sentence.
Adonis will be prosecuted for re-entry of a removed alien and faces additional prison time.
