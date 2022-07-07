U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Station arrested a registered sex offender Sunday night after he illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico.
The convicted sex offender, later identified as 30-year-old Honduran national Elvin Adalberto Salgado Sanchez, was apprehended approximately 10 miles east of the San Luis Port of Entry.
He was among a group of five migrants arrested by agents and transported to the Yuma station for further processing.
Record checks confirmed that Salgado Sanchez had been convicted of statutory rape in Prince William County, Virginia, in 2017.
Salgado Sanchez was sentenced to five years in prison; however, he was formally removed from the country a few months after his conviction.
