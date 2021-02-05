Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a group of seven Mexican nationals who illegally crossed into the United States Wednesday evening.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at approximately 10:50 p.m. agents from the Wellton station attempted to stop a gold 2007 Toyota Highlander that was traveling eastbound along Interstate 8.
The vehicle eventually came to a stop near mile marker 109, with all seven of the occupants bailing out of the vehicle and running into nearby fields.
Agents, however, were able to apprehend all seven of the occupants by using infra-red camera technology, and seized the vehicle.
The occupants of the vehicle were all found to be adult Mexican males and were transported to Yuma Station for processing and returned to Mexico.
USCB added that illegal crossers who attempt to flee in this manner not only place themselves in danger, they represent an increased safety hazard to the traveling public and the agents responsible for apprehending them.
