Wellton Station Border Patrol agents working at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint Friday evening arrested a United States citizen who they say was attempting to smuggle fentanyl and heroin.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at approximately 7 p.m. Border Patrol agents referred a shuttle van to the secondary inspection area, where a canine alerted to an odor.
During a search of the van and passengers, agents discovered a 19-year-old male allegedly carrying a package containing fentanyl pills and black tar heroin in his frontal groin area.
The package contained 263 grams of fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $7,800, and 277 grams of heroin, which had an estimated street value of $8,400.
Fentanyl has been found to be fatal when as little as 2 milligrams are absorbed, inhaled or swallowed.
The male subject, whose name was not released, was arrested on drug smuggling charges, and the narcotics were seized.
