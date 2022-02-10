Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a Colombian woman who had been previously convicted of attempted murder when she tried to illegally enter the country on Monday.
The woman, 61-year-old Clara Ines Garavito-Medina, crossed into the country at County Road 18, near the U.S. Port of Entry at San Luis, Ariz.
A records check during processing revealed that Garavito-Medina had an extensive criminal history, which she had tried to conceal by using 13 aliases.
On July 25, 1995, Garavito-Medina was a passenger in a vehicle when she attempted to shoot a New York City police officer. The gun she was using did not fire.
She was convicted Feb. 4, 1999, for attempted first-degree murder, second degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm.
Upon her conviction, she served 18 years at the Albion Correctional Facility in Buffalo, NY.
Immigration judges first ordered Garavito-Medina’s removal from the United States in October 1991, and then again in October 2017 after her incarceration.
Garavito-Medina is now being prosecuted for illegal re-entry and faces a prison sentence if convicted.
