U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma station recently arrested two convicted felons, one of whom is a known gang member, in two separate incidents.
The first incident happened on Sunday near the U.S. Port of Entry at Andrade, Calif., when agents apprehended and arrested 32-year-old Mexican national Isaias Pulido Alvarado.
After entering the country illegally, Pulido Alvarado initially ran from agents and attempted to hide in some thick brush, Border Patrol said. Agents quickly located him and took him into custody.
Record checks reveal that in 2009 Pulido Alvarado was convicted of sexual assault of a child and delivery of cocaine in Wisconsin and sentenced to one year and six years in prison, respectively.
Pulido Alvarado served approximately one year of his sentence and was formally removed from the United States in 2010.
He will now be prosecuted for re-entry of a removed alien and faces additional incarceration.
Yuma station Border Patrol agents also arrested a convicted felon and gang member Wednesday morning after he tried to flee in a van and then on foot.
At approximately 6:30 a.m., Yuma Sector camera operators observed several migrants get into a white van near County 7/8 and the Levee Road.
Agents responded to the area and pursued the van, with the driver initially refusing to pull over.
Once agents stopped the vehicle, they heard pounding coming from the back of the van. In all, 16 migrants were found to be locked inside the rear cargo area with no means of escape, Border Patrol said.
As agents worked to free and secure the migrants, one of them ran from the area.
An agent chased and captured the migrant, who was later identified as Osvaldo Reyes Vidal, a 27-year-old Mexican national with a felony conviction for armed robbery.
Reyes Vidal, who has also been identified as a member of the Sureños street gang, was convicted of armed robbery with explosives in 2011 in Colorado Springs, Colorado and sentenced to 25 years in prison.
He served eight years of that sentence and was formally removed from the U.S. to Mexico upon his release.
Reyes Vidal will now be charged with re-entry of a removed alien and faces incarceration.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.